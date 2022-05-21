Once again, Real Madrid staged an incredible comeback in this edition of the Champions League. In just a few seconds, they overthrew Manchester City. Enough to earn a place among the 10 comebacks from the orejona most beautiful of this XXI century.
This quarter-final for FC Barcelona will go down in history. easy winning the first leg at the Camp Nou 4-1 against AS Romathe Catalan club was eliminated in the quarterfinals of the Champions League.
Precisely, in the second leg, Edin Dzeko and Daniele De Rossi gave the Romans the advantage before Kostas Manolas (82nd) became the savior of the Italian club. Probably one of the greatest hits in its history.
What a European campaign for AS Monaco! During this 2016/17 edition, the club from the principality offered the hair of Manchester City in the round of 16. The Monegasque players started, however, very badly after their crazy defeat in the first leg (5-3). It took a feat to topple Pep Guardiola’s armada.
And Monaco managed to reverse this situation! Thanks -in particular- to the performance of Kylian Mbappe, they won in their stadium (3-1). With the away goal rule, he took the opportunity to reach the quarterfinals of the Champions League.
Atlético de Madrid must still have nightmares with Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese striker always shone against the colchoneros, and not only at Real Madrid. This was also the case during his time at Juventus.
For the 2018/19 edition, Juventus lost on the pitch in Madrid (2-0). Who else than CR7 to reverse the trend in the second leg? He offers himself a hat trick and allows his team to reach the quarterfinals (3-0).
We still wonder how PSG could fall during these Champions League round of 16. After their victory in the first leg (1-0), which could have been broader, the team from the tricolor capital also led at the Santiago Bernabéu in the second leg. A blunder by Gianluigi Donnarumma, however, completely revived this match.
In the last half hour of the match, a fiery Karim Benzema scored a hat-trick and completely defeated PSG (3-1). The France team could not recover and would be eliminated somewhat to everyone’s surprise by Real Madrid.
During the 2003-2004 season, Real Madrid, led by its galácticos (Zidane, Figo, Ronaldo, Raúl, etc.), faced AS Monaco in the quarterfinals of European competition.
After a fairly well-controlled first leg at the Santiago Bernabeau, the White House easily prevailed 4-2. All observers then think that the Spanish ogre will qualify for the next round.
But stupor at the Stade Louis II where the principality club reverses the trend. In fact, thanks to a great night of Ludovic Giuly who scored two goals, AS Monaco eliminated the Merengues after their 3-1 victory. A feat that does not stop there since the ASM will advance to the final (defeat by 3-0 against Mourinho’s FC Porto).
The meeting of April 7, 2004 went down in football history. With a Riazor on fire, Deportivo La Coruña pulled off an incredible feat to eliminate AC Milan.
Led by many stars like Kaká, Maldini and Shevchenko, AC Milan easily won the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals at San Siro (4-1). But the situation changed completely during the second meeting.
Transfigured, the Spanish club players humiliated the Italian giant by inflicting a 3-0 in the break thanks to Pandiani, Valeron and Luque. At the end of the game, Fran scored the fourth goal to eliminate the Rossoneri for good.
Again and again FC Barcelona in the game. For the second consecutive season, the Blaugrana suffered a comeback. And not for nothing, the Catalan club humiliated Liverpool (3-0) at the Camp Nou in the first leg with a brace from Lionel Messi. Despite this considerable advantage, Ernesto Valverde’s men lost all credibility again.
Deprived of their two strong men in attack Mohammed Salah and Roberto Firminothe networks They knew how to take advantage of the fever of the Barcelonans and the exceptional atmosphere of Anfield to win 4-0. A victory that allows Virgil van Dijk’s teammates to qualify for the Champions League final for the second consecutive year. It is for these moments that we love football.
Pleasant surprise in this edition of the Champions League, Ajax Amsterdam seemed very close to reaching the final. Managed by Frenkie de Jong, Matthijs de Ligt and Dusan Tadic, the Dutch club did not fail to surprise. And during their semi-final, Erik ten Hag’s team won on Tottenham’s pitch (1-0).
He just had to finish the job in front of his fans! Everything is going perfectly when Ajax Amsterdam leads by two goals at the break. And yet, this encounter will go down in history. Lucas Moura offers himself a hat-trick (55, 59 and 96′) to send his team to the Champions League final and topple this magnificent Dutch team.
This Real Madrid 2021/22 version got used to settling in this ranking. To reach the final of this Champions League, the Madrid club saw a real miracle happen against Manchester City. After a defeat in the first leg (4-3), the epilogue seemed over when the Celestes went ahead by a goal in the return leg to the Santiago Bernabéu.
However, a save by Ferland Mendy on his line allowed Real Madrid to keep a very slight hope. And Rodrygo in 90 and 91 for Merengue to reach extra time in a completely crazy end of the match. And who but Karim Benzema to finish the job in extra time? A victory (3-1) that allows Carlo Ancelotti’s team to continue on the path of their dreams.
This is the most significant comeback in recent years. Humiliated by PSG in the first leg at the Parc des Princes (4-0), FC Barcelona managed to qualify in the second leg.
Thanks to a goal by Luis Suárez at the start of the match -two penalties-, an exceptional foul by Neymar, one against his Kurzawa field and a rout at the end of the match (90+5th) by Sergi Roberto. Incredible 6-1 for the Catalan club to qualify for the quarterfinals.
Unexpected victory, Barça became the first team in history to qualify after losing 4-0 in the first leg. A real failure for the Parisian leaders and their players.
