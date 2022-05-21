Precisely, in the second leg, Edin Dzeko and Daniele De Rossi gave the Romans the advantage before Kostas Manolas (82nd) ​​became the savior of the Italian club. Probably one of the greatest hits in its history.

And Monaco managed to reverse this situation! Thanks -in particular- to the performance of Kylian Mbappe, they won in their stadium (3-1). With the away goal rule, he took the opportunity to reach the quarterfinals of the Champions League.

For the 2018/19 edition, Juventus lost on the pitch in Madrid (2-0). Who else than CR7 to reverse the trend in the second leg? He offers himself a hat trick and allows his team to reach the quarterfinals (3-0).

In the last half hour of the match, a fiery Karim Benzema scored a hat-trick and completely defeated PSG (3-1). The France team could not recover and would be eliminated somewhat to everyone’s surprise by Real Madrid.

After a fairly well-controlled first leg at the Santiago Bernabeau, the White House easily prevailed 4-2. All observers then think that the Spanish ogre will qualify for the next round.

But stupor at the Stade Louis II where the principality club reverses the trend. In fact, thanks to a great night of Ludovic Giuly who scored two goals, AS Monaco eliminated the Merengues after their 3-1 victory. A feat that does not stop there since the ASM will advance to the final (defeat by 3-0 against Mourinho’s FC Porto).

Led by many stars like Kaká, Maldini and Shevchenko, AC Milan easily won the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals at San Siro (4-1). But the situation changed completely during the second meeting.

Transfigured, the Spanish club players humiliated the Italian giant by inflicting a 3-0 in the break thanks to Pandiani, Valeron and Luque. At the end of the game, Fran scored the fourth goal to eliminate the Rossoneri for good.

Deprived of their two strong men in attack Mohammed Salah and Roberto Firminothe networks They knew how to take advantage of the fever of the Barcelonans and the exceptional atmosphere of Anfield to win 4-0. A victory that allows Virgil van Dijk’s teammates to qualify for the Champions League final for the second consecutive year. It is for these moments that we love football.

He just had to finish the job in front of his fans! Everything is going perfectly when Ajax Amsterdam leads by two goals at the break. And yet, this encounter will go down in history. Lucas Moura offers himself a hat-trick (55, 59 and 96′) to send his team to the Champions League final and topple this magnificent Dutch team.

However, a save by Ferland Mendy on his line allowed Real Madrid to keep a very slight hope. And Rodrygo in 90 and 91 for Merengue to reach extra time in a completely crazy end of the match. And who but Karim Benzema to finish the job in extra time? A victory (3-1) that allows Carlo Ancelotti’s team to continue on the path of their dreams.

Thanks to a goal by Luis Suárez at the start of the match -two penalties-, an exceptional foul by Neymar, one against his Kurzawa field and a rout at the end of the match (90+5th) by Sergi Roberto. Incredible 6-1 for the Catalan club to qualify for the quarterfinals.

Unexpected victory, Barça became the first team in history to qualify after losing 4-0 in the first leg. A real failure for the Parisian leaders and their players.