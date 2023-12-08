President Joe Biden offered concessions to Republicans on immigration in exchange for their support for international financial assistance, amid a blockage in the United States Senate for the approval of a $ 110 billion aid package for Ukraine and Israel. The government maintains a critical stance towards the Republicans for blocking this financing.

The president expressed his dismay at the Republicans’ position at a press conference, describing the blockage of aid to Ukraine as “shocking” and dangerous for international security. However, Biden willing to make concessions on border policy.

In a gesture of opening to negotiation, Biden expressed willingness to discuss changes to border policy as part of an agreement to ensure approval of the aid package. Meanwhile, negotiations stalled due to Republican demands.

Talks between Democrats and Republicans are at an impasse due to demands from Republicans, who seek substantial changes to border policy as a condition of their support. For their part, Democrats are asking Biden to intervene.

Resolving this impasse will be crucial for financial support to Ukraine See also The Argentine artist Elda Cerrato receives the Velázquez Prize for Plastic Arts 2022

(We also recommend: Hunter Biden: what is the president’s son accused of in California?)

Concern about the impact of the blockade on Ukraine’s security

In the face of stagnation, Some Democratic senators urge President Biden to intervene directly in negotiations to achieve consensus and advance the aid package. But Republicans demand serious compromise. In statements collected by APRepublicans maintain that the Democratic proposals lack seriousness and demand a genuine commitment from Democrats to reach a mutually beneficial agreement.

The paralysis in the approval of aid raises concerns about how it will affect Ukraine’s security and its ability to confront the Russian threat. Biden’s willingness to compromise on immigration issues carries political risks, as she could face internal and external criticism for her stance.

Despite overcoming the blockade in the Senate, approval of the package will face obstacles in the House of Representativeswhere Republicans, in the majority, insist on more restrictive immigration policies.