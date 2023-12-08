First modification: Last modification:
The International Organization for Migration and the United Nations Refugee Agency asked the countries of the American continent to give a strong response and work together to address the unprecedented migration crisis in the Darien. In 2023 alone, half a million people have crossed the lush jungle, doubling the number recorded last year. According to several NGOs, countries in the region have not adopted policies that protect irregular migrants.
