The President of the United States, Joe Biden, was the protagonist of a small gaffe during the conversation at the White House with Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. During the passage announcing the airdrop of aid into Gaza, he confused the Palestinian enclave with Ukraine and said: “In the coming days, we will join with our friends in Jordan and others to airdrop food and additional supplies to Ukraine and we will seek to continue to open other routes to Ukraine, including the possibility of a sea corridor to deliver large quantities of humanitarian assistance.”

Biden opened his remarks at the White House by saying he sang Ray Charles' “Georgia on my mind” as Meloni was on his way to the Oval Office. “But many of you don't even know who Ray Charles is”, joked the president, who then anticipated that during the next conversation with the prime minister they would discuss Ukraine.