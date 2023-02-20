Job search | The government was supposed to oblige the unemployed to look for work, but the statistics obtained by HS show the difficulties

The Nordic labor service model, which came into effect last May, is being coughed up. The obligation to look for a job has been given to only half of the unemployed, and a large part of the encounters with the unemployed are still carried out by telephone.

Only about every other unemployed job seeker is required to apply for jobs on their own initiative every month. This is evident from the statistics compiled by the Ministry of Labor and Economy at the request of Helsingin Sanomat.

The job search obligation is part of the “Nordic labor service model” developed by the government, which came into effect in May of last year. In the new model, the unemployed are obliged to basically apply for four job opportunities per month.

For some of the unemployed, the obligation can be set at a reduced rate of 1–3 job searches per month, and for some, the obligation is not set at all. The minimum amount is influenced by, among other things, the job seeker’s ability to work, skills and education, as well as the regional labor market situation.

“ More than 90 percent of the unemployed have fulfilled their job search obligation.

Job search obligation should apply to all job seekers except those for whom the obligation is deliberately left unimposed.

The absence of the obligation for about half of the unemployed is partially explained by the fact that te offices and municipal employment services have not considered it appropriate to require more than 50,000 unemployed people to search for a job at all.

However, an even bigger reason for the lack of obligation is that almost all unemployed job seekers have not had time to be contacted. More than 60,000 unemployed people do not have an up-to-date employment plan. So it’s about the difficulties of starting a new labor service model.

In total, there are almost 235,000 unemployed job seekers.

“There are indications that the focus of customer work is concentrated the situation is more challenging for job seekers in the initial stages of their job search and for the long-term unemployed. Either they haven’t had time to be interviewed and the application obligation has therefore not been imposed, or the job seeker hasn’t been caught,” the Ministry of Labor and Economy estimates.

Over 90 percent of the unemployed have fulfilled their job search obligation. In July of last year, the reading was still clearly lower.

Failure to do so may result in a warning first. The second neglect may result in unemployment benefit being cut off for seven days, and the third neglect for 14 days.

The unemployed person decides for himself which jobs or other job opportunities he applies for. However, they should be such that the job seeker has a realistic chance of getting a position.

In the new the purpose of the employment service model has also been to increase face-to-face meetings of jobseekers in public employment services, especially in the initial stages of the job search.

However, only a third of the first interviews of the unemployed and a quarter of the supplementary interviews were conducted face-to-face. Almost all the remaining interviews were conducted by telephone.

This also indicates startup difficulties.

The Nordic employment service model is one of the government’s key employment measures. The Ministry of Finance has estimated that the reform will bring about 10,000 additional jobs by the end of the decade.

The employment estimate is based on research, according to which face-to-face meeting of the unemployed speeds up employment. If a large part of the interviews are carried out by telephone and a large number of unemployed people are not required to look for a job at all, the reform will not work as intended by the government.