The average relocation time is reduced for those who have lost their job and ask for help to find it again: in 2023, 4 months were enough to find a new job, 5% less than the previous year. This is stated in the latest Report from Uomo eimpresa, the outplacement company of the Umana Group, which annually carries out a national survey on individual support for professional relocation, analyzing the profiles of the people involved in work reintegration and career consultancy activities.

The statistics highlight that, in relation to 2022, the number of people who have relocated through self-employment has almost tripled, going from 10% to 30%. Relocation with fixed-term contracts remained stable, while that with permanent contracts decreased.

Men who looked for a new job in 2023 (56%) outnumbered women (44%), bucking the trend from the previous year. As the outplacement specialists and career coaches at Uomo e Impresa explain, those over 50 were relocated in greatest numbers, rising from 53% to 59% of the total. The number of people under 40 has increased (from 15 to 18%), while the number of people in their 40s and 50s who have tried to re-enter the world of work has decreased (from 32 to 23%).

The candidates who turned to men and businesses to resume work are mostly of a mature age and are mainly office workers (40%), followed by managers (26%), managers (24%), workers (10%). ) and come mainly from the commercial/marketing area (29%), ICT (18%), administration (16%), operations (15%) and production (14%). The main relocation sectors were: metalworking, plants, electronics (25%), trade and services (16%), ICT (15%), textiles (15%) and food (14%).

Roberta Bullo, general director of Uomo e Impresa explains: “The 2023 Uomo e Impresa report describes a dynamic labor market, where two elements are central: the need for companies to include new figures within their sectors and the growing self-entrepreneurship of the relocated. In any case, it is important for people to be able to count on professionals and career coaches able to accompany them in their search for a new job.”

“Not only – he points out – has the average time for reintegration into work decreased, but the satisfaction of candidates for the new job has increased overall: 30%, in fact, consider it superior, and 55% in line with the previous one. a result that we at Uomo e Impresa consider fundamental. A positive trend over the last 5 years, obtained through constant listening and increasingly innovative coaching paths, which enhance the qualities and skills of each candidate. Outplacement thus confirms itself as a tool strategic for career transition, people's employability and support for professional stability”.