Joaquin Escobar is mainly recognized for giving life to ‘yoni’ in “In the background there is room”. Although fans hope to see him back in the América TV series, the actor has his agenda full of projects, part of which is the new premiere of the film “Encintados” a national comedy directed by Gianfranco Quattrini and in which he meets again with Magdyel Ugaz, the popular Teresita.

Joaquín Escobar played ‘Yoni’ in “Al fondo hay lugar”. Photo: Composition LR / América TV / Instagram.

In this case, both completely detach themselves from their Gonzales family characters to bring LGTBIQ+ people to the big screen. In this sense, La República was present at the avant premiere of the feature film, where escobar told us more about his role.

“Germán is a very cheerful, charismatic boy. He has a nice light, particular. I admire him and try to take a little bit of him. (…) Germán is a gay boy and seeks to fight for his rights”, described the artist.

Joaquín Escobar spoke with La República in the avant premiere of “Encintados”. Photo. The Republic

Regarding the experiences that allowed him to represent a homosexual man, the interpreter mentioned the following: “A great responsibility, but responsibility from where I take on every job that I also have. Each process is different”, he began.

“So, from the responsibility of not being gay (…). I have friends, I have family and with the greatest responsibility to be able to tell a human story so that people not only see it, but understand That’s what it’s all about,” he added.

German is the co-worker of Sofia (Ughaz). He, along with Mottaseek to support the young woman on her way to motherhood with Martina, her partner.

Joaquín Escobar plays Germán, Sofía’s (Magdyel Ugaz) friend in “Encintados.” Photo: Instagram/@joaquinescobark

“Encintados” – official synopsis

Sofía and Martina love each other and hope to become mothers, but the process is proving difficult. In this circumstance, Martina naively makes a reckless decision: she devises a plan to get pregnant and she succeeds, despite Sofia’s resistance. But Martina’s plan has a loose end: Facundo, who wants to enter their lives after discovering his unexpected paternity.