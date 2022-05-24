The Sims 4 will let you choose your pronouns thanks to a new update developed in favor of inclusion.

That’s how they made it known EA and Maxis through a press release, where they reported that worked closely with the It Gets Better Project and GLAAD to develop this feature.

From today, those who use the English version of The Sims 4 will be able to choose their pronouns so that its representation within the game is much more exact.

Choose the ones that best suit your preferences. Image: EA.

This new pronoun feature marks the beginning of a series of actions that will be implemented in the future to provide greater inclusion, although we do not yet know what else they plan.

At the moment, efforts will be focused on bringing this feature to other languages, so Soon you will be able to see it in the Spanish version.

Inclusion has been a core value of The Sims for over 22 years, and the team believes that diversity drives innovation and community, so everyone can relate.

The Sims 4 will let you choose your pronouns after a loud request

in 2021 some players organized to ask the developers to expand the inclusion optionssince you couldn’t choose the gender of your character.

After several months, it seems that they finally listened to them, and although the pronouns seem like something insignificant, they show the will of the developers to correct what the community asks for.

Image: Change.org.

We’ll see if in the coming years they add more options that allow players to feel more identified, but for now we can say that they are going in the right direction.

What do you think about this new update? The Sims 4 for inclusion? Tell us in the comments and Follow us on our social networks.