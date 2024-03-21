On Wednesday the bombshell about the departure of Daniel Alves of prison, after the Barcelona hearing will release him on bail, while the appeals against the sentence that sentenced him to four and a half years in prison for a case of sexual abuse against a young woman in a Barcelona nightclub in December 2022 are resolved.

Alves, who was denounced by a woman in early 2023 for having raped her in the bathroom of the Sutton nightclub in Barcelona, ​​must pay one million euros to get out of Brains 2 prison, where he has been detained since January of last year.

Dani Alves, during his rape trial. Photo:Alberto Estevez. Efe

In addition to paying the bail money, the 40-year-old former player will not be able to leave the country, he will have to hand over his two passports (Spanish and Brazilian), appear weekly in court and stay more than a thousand meters away from the victim. away.

However, Daniel Alves is still within the prison walls because he has not paid the million euros, several media outlets revealed this Wednesday. Spain.

The lawyer of the former Barcelona footballer, Ines Guardiola, He did not manage to raise the money to transfer it before the deadline imposed by the court and there is talk that the Brazilian would have asked to borrow that million euros from Neymar, former teammate of Barcelona, ​​PSG and the Brazil team.

His last team was Paris Saint-Germain and in France he won 5 titles, including 2 leagues and a French Cup. Photo:AFP

It is not the first time that Neymar or your family are contacted by Dani Alves A few weeks ago, after the sentence was announced by the Barcelona Court, the Brazilian star, through his father, gave him the 150,000 euros that “they helped mitigate his sentence for rape” and that they were paid “with the help of Neymar's family,” said the Brazilian media UOL.

Joana Sanz closes her Instagram

After the Spanish court granted freedom to Dani Alves all eyes fell on his wife Joana Sanz, who made a strange decision after the ruling.

The Canarian model and businesswoman decided to close his official Instagram account for no reason, Her last publication was a few days ago with some friends.

Joana Sanz and Dani Alves. Photo:Instagram Joana Sanz and Dani Alves

For her part, the mother of Daniel Alves He celebrated the decision of the Court of Spain and wrote on his social networks: “Victory has come for the honor and glory of the Lord. Thank you, my God. What God has united, no one can separate.”

