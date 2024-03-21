An Indonesian rescue ship rescued dozens of drowning people from a capsized boat on Thursday. The wooden ship had Rohingyas on board and capsized on Wednesday along the northernmost tip of the Indonesian coast, near Aceh. The rescue service arrived hours after the accident and only found the drowning people a day later. Ten of them would according to AP news agency were brought to safety with local fishing boats. The Indonesian rescue ship itself retrieved 59 people from the water.

It is unclear how many refugees were on the boat when it capsized. Local fishermen who rescued six people on Wednesday estimate that there are sixty to a hundred drowning people. It is also not known whether all those on board were able to hold on to the capsized ship for a night, or whether any people drowned.

About 750,000 Rohingya have fled from their homeland Myanmar to Bangladesh in recent years. The Muslim minority was chased out of its country by the government and deported. From the overcrowded refugee camps in Bangladesh, Rohingya are looking for a safe place in neighboring countries, including Indonesia.

Since November, Indonesia has been raising the alarm with the international community about the large numbers of refugees. The country has received more Rohingya refugees in recent years than neighboring countries Malaysia and Thailand. Rohingya are also increasingly confronted with hostility in Indonesia. The president therefore calls for more international solidarity in the reception crisis.

