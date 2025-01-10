The decision of the Higher Sports Council (CSD) to grant the Football Club Barcelona The extremely precautionary measure to be able to register Dani Olmo and Pau Víctor again in their squad despite the rejection of the Federation and the League has generated a notable earthquake in Spanish football. While waiting for a possible joint response, several clubs have already spoken out against the measure. Also the body chaired by Javier Tebas, who was very harsh with the CSD and even pointed out his eternal enemy Florentino Pérez, president of Real Madrid. But The first of all the reactions was carried out by Athletic Clubrival and subsequent victim of Barça in the first semifinal of the Spanish Super Cup that is being played in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

The president of the Basque club, Jon Uriarte, gave his opinion on the CSD resolution before the clash between his team and the Blaugranas, showing his anger and disagreement with it. «The conclusion I draw is that we are eight days into the new year and we are experiencing something amazing. On the one hand, the clubs are asked to make an effort to grow and make our competitions bigger and on the other hand, to make efforts such as coming here, to a country far from our fans, to play these matches. And then we experienced grotesque situations. “You cannot experience a situation like this because it is very bad for Spanish football.”

The harsh words of the Athletic Club president generated the angry response of several Barça personalitiesstraining the relationship between the Basque club and Fútbol Club Barcelona.

In that scenario, the last to speak was Joan Gaspartpresident number 36 in the history of the Barça club, who showed his most warrior side in the podcast ‘Only for culés‘.









The former Barça boss even went so far as to say that the president of Athletic Club “was lucky that the president of Barça was Laporta, if I happen to be in the box we’ll be on the front page of ‘The New York Times’ today.”

“A few years ago, ATHLETIC went to SECOND… and was saved by a miracle.” “I was VICE PRESIDENT of the RFEF and I will take what happened to the GRAVE.” Gaspart, former president of Barça, surprises everyone with his words in ‘Only for culés’.

pic.twitter.com/i75UIkPZvw — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) January 10, 2025

However, the most striking thing about the intervention of the always vehement Gaspart during his intervention in this podcast was not his bravado comment about the latest clash between the club of which he is now a fan and Athletic, but rather an insinuation about some alleged events from the past that would have saved the Basque club from losing the category.

“I was the vice president of the Federation”

Gaspart’s statement came after a phrase by Jota Jordi, host of the program and talk show host of ‘The Chiringuito‘, stating that the Basque club could have received help to avoid relegation: “The League saved Athletic from going down to the Second Division 30 years ago.”

«A few years ago Athletic went to the Second Division and they didn’t leave. I was the vice president of the Spanish Federation and I will take what happened to the grave,” answered a fired-up Gaspart.

Perhaps after realizing the seriousness of his words, the former Barça president quickly reversedput on the handbrake and downplayed his suggestion when asked by the journalist with whom he was speaking: “Nothing happened, he was saved by a miracle and won all the games in the last few days.”

The two closest times Athletic Club de Bilbao has come to falling to the Second Division, a category it has never entered, were in the 1995-96 and 2006-2007 seasons.

In the first case, the red and white team was saved with a victory on the last day against Rayo Vallecano (3-1), finally finishing fourteenth just four points above the promotion places, while in the second they did so with a victory against Levante (2-0) also on the last date of the calendar. On this occasion he was seventeenth, just one point above relegation.

Gaspart was appointed by Ángel María Villar as vice president of institutional relations of the RFEF in 2004. Therefore, the accusation initially made in the program cannot refer to something that happened 30 years ago, as the journalist claimed.