The writer and creator of the Harry Potter universe, JK Rowling, has been the focus of controversy in recent years for her opinions on women’s rights and transgender issues.

Now, the writer has once again revolutionized the debate on X (the social network formerly known as Twitter), after saying that There are no transgender children.

The author was responding to a critic who accused her of “hatefully focusing on trans kids.” Rowling countered: “There are no trans children. No child is born in the wrong body. “There are only adults like you, willing to sacrifice the health of minors to reinforce your belief in an ideology that will end up causing more harm than lobotomies and false memory syndrome combined.”

Earlier this year, Rowling revealed that people she worked with who had publicly rejected her for her stance on transgenderism secretly emailed or texted her to “verify that they were still friends.”

The author revealed that her colleagues were eager to distance themselves from her after she supported Maya Forstater in 2019, a researcher who took her bosses to an employment tribunal alleging she had been discriminated against for claiming that people cannot change their sex.

Rowling has criticized the term “people who menstruate” and said that the use of words like “cis,” which describes people who are not transgender, is “ideological language”.

In August of this year he also described the Algerian boxer Imane Khalifewho previously did not meet the gender eligibility criteria, as a “man who knows he is protected by a establishment misogynistic sports car”.

In June 2020, Rowling said that she knew and “I loved trans people”but added that “erasing the concept of sex eliminates the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives.”