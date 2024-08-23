Francisco Mosquera He is one of the most recognized Colombian weightlifters in the Olympic cycles, but he has not been able to prove it in the Olympicsthe event where athletes must show what they are made of.

When he was heading to the jousts Paris 2024, Mosquera tested positive for boldenone and since then he has had a serious fight to prove his innocence.

What he claims

Mosquera says that there is manipulation of the samples, that the sporting authorities have left him alone and that one day the truth of all this will be known.

“For me, someone has to be involved in this whole situation. If it is not food contamination, someone has to be doing it freely, manipulating doping tests, is something that needs attention,” the weightlifter told the ‘W’.

Mosquera warns that “with time, everything comes to light,” and that for the moment he is focused on waiting for the final sanction after his positive test and noted that he has not received any support.

Francisco Mosquera Photo:International Weightlifting Federation Press Share

“It happens that the Ministry of Sports, the Colombian Olympic Committee and other sports entities hide behind what the anti-doping control laws say. I received a call from the psychology department of MinDeporte, but otherwise I have not received any support,” he pointed out.

He added: “Many will say that I am crazy, but the struggle of interests for an athlete to represent Colombia in the Olympics is huge and internal.”

Finally, he accused that there are many political issues going on in Colombian sport.

Francisco Mosquera won gold and silver at the World Weightlifting Championships in Bogotá. Photo:COC Press Share

“Every department wants one of their athletes to represent Colombia, so at the political level there are a lot of things going on. It’s not just about whether you won the spot, there are many things, and at the political level there are many interests. You have to have political support so that they don’t take you out of the Olympics,” he said.