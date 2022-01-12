Ava is the great pride of Jip and Max. She is the one who makes sure that Jip does everything to at least live as long as possible. There’s no stopping Jip and Max taking Ava everywhere in the world. Yet Jip has not always been so free. When she was told in 2013 that she was terminally ill, she only saw a dark future ahead of her.

“When I was told I had this I immediately thought: oh no, now I can never have children or have a relationship,” she told presenter Tim Hofman tonight. ,,Who would fall in love with someone who might die in a few years?” Luckily there was Max, whom she met during one of her travels. From that moment on, everything changed for Jip. “I always thought, I’m not having a child, but it’s so based on fear,” she says. “Who knows, I may still be there for a very long time. I just want kids.”