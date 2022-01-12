Ava is the great pride of Jip and Max. She is the one who makes sure that Jip does everything to at least live as long as possible. There’s no stopping Jip and Max taking Ava everywhere in the world. Yet Jip has not always been so free. When she was told in 2013 that she was terminally ill, she only saw a dark future ahead of her.
“When I was told I had this I immediately thought: oh no, now I can never have children or have a relationship,” she told presenter Tim Hofman tonight. ,,Who would fall in love with someone who might die in a few years?” Luckily there was Max, whom she met during one of her travels. From that moment on, everything changed for Jip. “I always thought, I’m not having a child, but it’s so based on fear,” she says. “Who knows, I may still be there for a very long time. I just want kids.”
Ava is now almost 3 and she is getting closer and closer to the age where she will start building memories. Very occasionally, Jip therefore has a feeling of doubt, wondering if she is good enough for Ava as a mother. “What is a good mother? I’ve often wondered that. I often came to the conclusion that I give her unconditional love and that in that sense I am a good mother.” In terms of energy level, Jip is not as good as other mothers, but she is sure that she is okay with the love for her child.
Still, Jip sometimes worries about little Ava. ,,If I sometimes feel bad, she is really the trigger. For example, if I’m gone, I really can’t think about it, then there won’t be much left of me.” When the tears come to Jip, Ava knows exactly what to do. She crawls on her mother’s lap and gives her a hug. ,,Mom, don’t cry, it’ll be fine.” Jip immediately recovers and hugs Ava back tightly. ,,As if she feels it, huh?” Tim Hofman responds. “So beautiful to see.”
