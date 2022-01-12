Diego Novoa knows that even though the competition in the arc of the Colombia selection is hard with Camilo Vargas Y David Ospina always on a high level, the call of Reinaldo Rueda It means an opportunity to show the great level that Colombian soccer has had in recent years.

Your calling. “I feel privileged and committed to representing my country and America. I want to take advantage, print the experience of my career and have the hierarchy to fight for a position in the eliminatory. I have done enough to be here. That can be paramount at this time ”.

Diego Novoa, figure in America. Photo: Héctor Fabio Zamora / TIME

Competition in the bow. “Regardless of the place, the two referents in the arc demonstrate their level date after date, I want to contest the position in a fair and transparent way. I am 100% willing and obviously earn that privilege of being part of this Selection. Obviously it is a pride to have this shirt on ”.

The merit. “The commitment is total. It is a beautiful opportunity to show what I have done in my career in Colombian soccer, my passage from Equidad to America was no coincidence. I hope to deliver 100%. If I have the privilege of adding minutes, show why they gave me this opportunity and scratch the knockout group ”.

Communication with Rueda. “It was a surprise because at no point did I expect to be called because it was not on my mind. I enjoyed my day to day in America. It took me by surprise, happiness is indescribable. Although I had good news in the team, at no time did I have conversations with anyone. Only the call came out and it was a surprise ”.

Colombian soccer. “We need regularity. You can win some fires but you have a chance to hit a pothole and if you have good points, you make it to the finals. Regularity is essential for Colombian football to grow and to be closer to the National Team ”.

The friendly match. “Not only Reinaldo Rueda can evaluate the player, we can be close and develop the training sessions that he wanted to experience, know the weather. Everything generated by the environment of the headquarters, being here and knowing us. Check that we can develop the idea that he wants to implement ”.

