‘At the bottom there is site 2023’ becomes more and more interesting and in each episode it presents more entanglements that occur in Las Nuevas Lomas. This time, ‘Jimmy’ and his family were the protagonists in the last chapters of the first days of the month of September. After the accident suffered by ‘Charito’ – planned by Claudia Llanos in revenge for ‘Koky’ – many secrets have come to light. Before what happened, it seemed that we were going to see the romance between both characters again; however, it will not be like that.

While ‘Charito’ had already left his spinal surgery at the clinic, ‘Koky’ approached him to ask him to forgive him, since the blame for what had happened to him was entirely his. At that time, ‘Jimmy’s’ mother was resting, so she couldn’t say anything to him. But the matriarch of the Gonzales family was not going to be left with doubt, who waited for the right moment to ask for answers.

'Koky' told 'Charito' the truth about his relationship with Claudia Llanos. Photo: Captura América TV

‘Jimmy’ hits ‘Koky’ and throws him out of the Gonzales house

‘Charo’ found out that ‘Koky’ was the one who saved Claudia Llanos from death and that, in addition, he continued to help her with her plan to take down Francesca Maldini. Faced with the strong revelation, she quickly runs out into the living room screaming and the family becomes alert. She asks ‘Koky’ for explanations, who, by not being so clear with what she told ‘Charo’, hinted that he had another woman. At that, ‘Jimmy’, furious, hits him in the face and leaves him in pain.

How did ‘Koky’ save Claudia Llanos in ‘At the bottom there is room’?

As could be recapitulated in season 10 of ‘At the bottom there is room’. When Francesca and Claudia Llanos meet in an open field, ‘Koky’ was the driver who hired ‘Shark Look’ to take her there; him without knowing anything. After she was shot, ‘Charo’s’ ex-husband was the one who saved her by taking her to a clinic to have the bullet removed. Since then, ‘Koky’ was always linked as an accomplice to Carmen’s daughter to end Francesca; however; Before ‘Charito’s accident, he made it clear to her that he no longer wanted to continue with the same thing.