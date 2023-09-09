Dead | The former commander of the Air Force, Heikki Nikunen, has died

The former commander of the Air Force, Heikki Nikunen, has died. During his tenure, Finland decided on the acquisition of Hornet fighters.

Air Force former commander lieutenant general evp. Heikki Nikunen is dead. He died on Thursday, September 7, after a long illness. Nikunen was 84 years old when he died.

Nikunen’s daughter, professor Kaarina Nikunen confirmed the matter to HS.

The newspaper previously reported on the matter Central Finland.

Nikunen was born in Lahti on April 12, 1939.

Nikunen served as commander of the Finnish Air Force in 1991–1995. During his command period, Finland decided on the acquisition of the current Hornet fighters.

The Hornets replaced the Soviet MiG 21 and Swedish Draken fighters that were in use in the Air Force at the time.

Nikunen was involved in the preparation of fighter stores from the beginning. Before becoming the commander of the Air Force, he worked in the Ministry of Defense’s special duties preparing fighter acquisitions.

Before When moving to the Ministry of Defense’s special duties, Nikunen served, among other things, as commander of the Satakunta air force, chief of staff of the Air Force and secretary general of the Defense Council. He was promoted to colonel in 1984.

Nikuses became commander of the Air Force at the age of 51, while his predecessor, Major General Pertti Jokinen Retired.

Nikunen moved from the position of commander of the Air Force to the reserve in 1995. His successor was appointed lieutenant general evp. Matti Ahola.