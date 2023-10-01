The celebration will be in the same one-story building in which Carter lived before he was first elected as a senator from Georgia in 1962.

Carter’s family sees the celebration as a way to honor his personal legacy.

But birthday wishes for the former president poured in from all over the world as well.

Celebrities and political figures wore hats reading “Jimmy Carter 99” as they broadcast video messages to the former president.

On Friday night, the White House displayed on its North Lawn a banner that said, “Happy Birthday, President Carter,” accompanied by some candles.

The Jimmy Carter Library and Museum and the Carter Center announced that they will devote an entire weekend to the celebration, which will include a naturalization ceremony on Sunday for ninety-nine new American citizens.