From via Condotti to Monte Mario, the strange life of the companions of the golf champions on stage in Rome

On the one hand there is the photo on the steps of Trinità dei Monti that went around the world: the family-sized Ryder Cup, players with wives and girlfriends enraptured by the beauty of Piazza di Spagna, very elegant and very elegant, Ralph Lauren for the USA , Loro Piana for Europe. And the happy and proud photo of the European captain Luke Donald with his wife Diane at the end of the marathon on Friday evening at the end of the monologue day that got the old continent off to a great start. On the other, a shot from yesterday, with a completely different tone, the leader’s tears: Scottie Scheffler, number 1 in the world rankings, is in the minicar and this time Meredith, his wife, doesn’t show off the postcard smile, more simply a look and a sympathetic caress. The life of golf Wags is strange, and not just golf. Not just jet set, not just Via Condotti or gala dinners or the breathtaking view of the Monte Mario hotel where the great golf circus lives during the days of the Ryder Cup. In recent months, it has been said and written, Brooks Koepka and his wife, the actress Jena Sims, met their family council several times before deciding on the Liv option, the choice to emigrate to the Saudi League of golf . See also Colombia Selection: these are the players summoned for the U-23 microcycle

OFFICIAL RITE — Of course the cover is only part of the story. Here, however, in this Ryder Cup which subverts the rules of golf itself, historically, wives and girlfriends are part of the ritual, they dress the same, even their training is “official” complete with a list officially communicated by the organization. There is also a sort of day dedicated to them, another of the stages that marks the countdown towards the start of the marathon days of the actual race.

TENNIS PLAYERS — Speaking of official lineups, it shouldn’t be easy to navigate potential gaffes. The list, in fact, inevitably needs to be updated. Here, for example, Olivia Peet made her debut, hand in hand in the most beautiful Rome with Ludwig Aberg, one of Scheffler and Koepka’s “executors”. It was a sort of debut in society for the young Englishwoman who studied in the United States: she plays as a professional tennis player. Rather far from the excellence of the WTA. Where instead there is Carolina Wozniacki, whose love story with McIlroy ended, so to speak, one step away from the altar. However, it has just begun between Matt Fitzpatrick and Katherine Gaal, who were seen together for the first time at Wimbledon. Tennis which also made its way into the opening ceremony conducted by Melissa Satta with her boyfriend Matteo Berrettini in the middle of the audience. See also Zakaria away in January? He dreams of Liverpool, but Juve and Roma like them

ATHLETES — It comes instead from the athletic Allison Stokke, wife of Rickie Fowler, one of the veterans of the USA team. At her high school the girl stood out by revealing herself in the pole vault, then a vulgar comment on a photo of her taken in flight became almost a persecution for her. She who came close to the London Olympics before becoming a model. Then there are stories that come from afar, often starting on golf courses, like the one between Colin Morikawa and Katherine Zhu. But what do those who don’t have an official relationship do? Victor Hovland solved the problem by having himself photographed among the Hattons. The news of the Norwegian’s sentimental status – the tabloids have written in recent days – has aroused some curiosity on social networks…

October 1st – 8.22am

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

#Ryder #Cup #wives #girlfriends #official #list #uniform