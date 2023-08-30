Wednesday, August 30, 2023, 2:13 p.m.



comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

Jimbee Cartagena has already closed the signing of the Brazilian Hugo Bordim, advanced the Catalan journalist Xavi Lorente. As LA VERDAD learned, this 21-year-old winger will join the club in December and will remain linked to the melon entity until June 2026. With this move, the club takes the first step to replace Lucão, the star of the team, whose contract ends this season. At the Palacio de Deportes, however, they still have hopes of convincing one of their great talents.

Hugo Henrique de Souza Bordim currently plays for the Brazilian team of Praia Clube. This country is a mine of young futsal talents, closely followed by Jimbee Cartagena and especially by their coach Duda. There, the new melon incorporation is in full competition. He currently has 9 nine goals in 25 games, the last one last Sunday in the final of the Taça do Brasil.

The main question is whether or not Jimbee will be able to convince Lucão. This Brazilian was a complete unknown in Spain until he arrived at Jimbee four years ago, when from promise he became one of the great stars of the Spanish league. The best clubs in the country (Inter and Barcelona), as well as abroad (Sporting) have been interested in him. The melon entity debated between getting a financial cut from the sale of him or letting him go free next season. Now, at the club they will try to convince him to renew.

The team starts the season this Saturday (Palacio de Deportes, 6:00 p.m.) against Noia. Close Tomaz and former ElPozo player Darío Gil are the new faces of a squad that retains internationals Pablo Ramírez, Javivi and Mellado (renewed until 2027), as well as Lucão.