The Jimbee Cartagena coach has been punished with a two-match ban. Duda was sent off for “protesting” to the referee a play, in last Saturday’s victory over Barcelona (7-5). On the way to the changing rooms, furious, the Brazilian coach tore his shirt and its buttons were scattered on the floor, according to the arbitration report.

In this way, Duda will see the last two regular league games in the stands: the one this Saturday (Olivo Arena, 6:30 p.m.) against Jaén and the one on Saturday 20 in Cartagena, time to be determined, against Palma. The disciplinary judge communicated this Wednesday the sanction to the melon coach, applying the least that could be expected and probably ignoring the gesture of the shirt.

Duda did not see the direct red card, but two yellow ones in a row, one of them “outside his technical area.” He finished seeing the victory against Barça in the stands of the Palacio de Deportes, in the same way as the following two days. There are only two games left and then the playoffs for the league title will begin. There Duda will return to the bench.

“I didn’t say anything, host”

“I did absolutely nothing. I went to ask him [al árbitro] Why did he take the first yellow card from me and show me the second one? The whole team is worried about what I am going to say because they are going to punish me […] What happened happened. A referee with a lot of experience in the First Division comes and shows me a yellow card without doing anything, without seeing me, on the other side of the court. And I told him: ‘I haven’t said anything, host’. And then he takes me the second yellow, perhaps, for saying that, “explained Duda at the end of the meeting.

Jimbee is right now the fittest team in Spanish futsal. They have won five consecutive victories and the last one against Barça, prestigious and with the Palace full of people, guarantees both fourth place in the playoffs and the home court factor at least in the first round for the title. This Saturday against Jaén the third position is at stake.