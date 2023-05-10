The Stock Markets receive the main reference of the week with a certain coldness: the inflation data in the US, which fell below 5% (4.9%) in April to stand at levels of June 2021. This decrease -the tenth consecutive month- reinforces the idea that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will finally undertake its long-awaited pause in raising interest rates. And it even feeds the voices that point to a drop in rates before the end of the year.

Little by little, price pressure is beginning to ease, and this favors the prospect of a recession, given the aggressive cycle of monetary policy in recent months. In any case, the movement is still slow. In other words, breaking inflation continues to take a lot of work. In fact, the underlying rate barely fell one tenth, from 5.6% to 5.5%, in line with expectations.

Against this backdrop, the European stock markets remained downward, with falls of 0.17% for the Ibex-35, which moved the selective away from 9,200 points. At the end of the day, Rovi, ArcelorMittal and Sacyr cut more than 2%, while Santander and Sabadell fell 1.3% and 1.19%, respectively.

Fluidra was the bullish value of the day, with a revaluation of 4.04%, after presenting its quarterly results and maintaining its forecasts for this year, in which it foresees sales of between 2,000 and 2,200 million euros, a gross result of exploitation (Ebitda) of between 410 and 480 million euros and a net cash profit per share of between 0.95 and 1.25 euros per share.

Behind were Grifols (+2.50%), Solaria (+2.27%), Acciona Energías Renovables (+2.13%), Amadeus (+1.54%), Bankinter (+1.28% ), Acciona (+1.12%), Repsol (+0.73%) and Telefónica (+0.57%).

Outside of the selective, NH was once again the great protagonist, shooting up 15% at closing after the CNMV decided to end the company’s negotiation, suspended from listing after the Thai Minor announced its intention to buy company shares , but without clarifying whether it would carry out an exclusion bid.

The CNMV itself gave Minor a slap on the wrist, indicating on Tuesday that it would maintain the suspension of NH until they gave more details of their intentions at the hotel. And Minor has already done it. He assures that he will not exclude NH from the trading floor because, after months of negotiations with the CNMV itself, the supervisor has not approved the price proposed by the company.

Meanwhile, in the raw materials market, the Brent barrel price stood at 76.39 dollars, 1.36% less, while the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) fell 1.37%, to 72 .69 dollars.