The Brazilian center Waltinho covers the ball under pressure from David García, captain of Ribera Navarra, yesterday in Tudela. / Ribera Navarra FS

Futsal from Cartagena has the umpteenth opportunity to re-engage the fans, in the derby next Sunday (Palacio de Deportes, 12:00). Jimbee faces the game against ElPozo Murcia at the best moment of the season, linking five consecutive victories that leave the team with half a foot in the Spanish Cup. in tudela