Beat bottom team Ribera Navarra without problems in Tudela and add 18 of the last 21 points seven days after receiving ElPozo at the Palacio de Deportes
Futsal from Cartagena has the umpteenth opportunity to re-engage the fans, in the derby next Sunday (Palacio de Deportes, 12:00). Jimbee faces the game against ElPozo Murcia at the best moment of the season, linking five consecutive victories that leave the team with half a foot in the Spanish Cup. in tudela
