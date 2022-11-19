Home page politics

Of: Richard Strobl

Russia has gone on the defensive in the Ukraine war. Retired US general Ben Hodges is now even predicting when Crimea could fall – and when Putin could lose power.

Washington/Moscow – Russia announced on Wednesday that it was withdrawing from occupied territories in Cherson. Another blow to Kremlin Prince Vladimir Putin’s offensive war plans. Despite the partial mobilization, the Ukraine war is not going as hoped. Is this going to continue? Yes, says US General Ben Hodges, who led US forces in Europe and the former Soviet Union from 2014 to 2017. commanded. And he even dares to make a prognosis.

Ex-US General Ben Hodges predicts that Russia will also lose Crimea to Ukrainian soldiers. (Collage with symbol images) © Collage: IMAGO/Ashley Chan/ Müller-Stauffenberg

US general gives Ukraine prognosis – and calls “decisive phase of the war”

“Putin lost the battle of Kyiv. He lost the battle of Kharkiv. He lost the battle of Kherson. Where will he lose next?” Political scientist Michael McFaul posed this question to his Twitter community. And this apparently also includes US General Hodges, who answered directly – with a daring time forecast.

“I predict that President Putin will next lose the battle for Crimea, in the decisive phase of the war, next summer.” But that’s not all. Hodges also has a prognosis for Putin’s personal future: “Then he will also lose the coming internal battle for the Kremlin before the end of next year.

“Putin is also losing the battle for the Kremlin”

If Russia really had to return Crimea to Ukraine, one of Kiev’s main demands would be met. It would be a bitter disappointment for Russia to lose the peninsula it has occupied since 2014. If that were to happen, it would not be surprising if Putin had trouble securing his power in the Kremlin. Even now, powerful silo wikis seem to be becoming increasingly independent. Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin in particular is increasingly marketing himself as a strong man in Russia and could challenge Putin if necessary. (rjs)