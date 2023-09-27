Jim Ryanpresident and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainmenthe will retire next March 2024 after almost thirty years spent in the company, he embraced retirement at the age of 55.

This was communicated by the company itself, which also specifies that Hiroki Totoki, the president of Sony Group Corporation, will temporarily occupy his place, occupying the president’s chair starting next October 2023 to help Ryan in the transition. Totoki will be elected interim CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment on April 1, 2024, maintaining his position at Sony Group Corporation, working with Sony Group Corporation President and CEO Kenichiro Yoshida and the Sony Interactive Entertainment Board of Directors to do so to “help define the next chapter of PlayStation’s future, including succession as CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment.”

Below are the comments from each of the parties involved.

Jim Ryan

Outgoing President and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment

“After thirty years I have made the decision to retire from SIE in March 2024. I have appreciated the opportunity to do a job I love in a very special company, working with great people and incredible partners. However, I found it increasingly difficult to balance life in Europe with work in North America. I will leave having had the privilege of working on products that have touched millions of lives around the world. PlayStation will always be a part of my life and I feel more optimistic than ever about the future of SIE. I want to thank Yoshida-san for putting so much trust in me and for being an incredibly sensitive and supportive leader.”

Kenichiro Yoshida

President and CEO of Sony Group Corporation

“Jim Ryan has been an inspirational leader throughout his time with us, but never before has he overseen the launch of PlayStation 5 in the midst of the COVID pandemic. The extraordinary achievement achieved by the entire SIE team has been constantly improved and PlayStation 5 is on track to become SIE’s most successful console. I am immensely grateful to Jim for all his accomplishments. While I respect his decision to end his long career at Sony, I am faced with an important decision to succeed him, given the importance of the Game & Network Services sector. We discussed intensely and defined the new management structure. Our goal is to achieve further evolution and growth of the Sony Group through even greater success for the Game & Network Services sector.”

Hiroki Totoki

President, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer of Sony Group Corporation and incoming interim CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment

“I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to Jim Ryan for his extraordinary achievements and contributions over his 30-year career at Sony, including the highly successful launch of PlayStation 5. The PlayStation business operated by SIE is a essential to the Sony Group’s entire business portfolio. I will work closely with Jim and the senior management team to ensure our continued success and further growth. I look forward to shaping an exciting future for PlayStation and the video game industry together with all SIE employees and its business partners.”

Finally, Jim Ryan’s message to the PlayStation community

“As you may have seen in the news, I have announced my retirement after nearly thirty years of working at Sony Interactive Entertainment. I have not made this decision lightly and I absolutely love SIE and our community, but in recent times I have found it increasingly difficult to find the right balance between my home in the UK and my work in the US. As indicated in the press release, I will continue to serve as President and CEO until March 2024. Effective April 1, 2024, Hiroki Totoki will be appointed interim CEO of SIE, while continuing in his current role at Sony Group Corporation .

I am proud to have had the opportunity to lead a company that delivers products that touch millions of lives. From the award-winning games to the incredibly engaging technical achievements achieved with PlayStation 5, I am truly proud of our achievements and very optimistic about the future of Sony Interactive Entertainment.

From my beginnings in Europe, it was clear that Sony had built something truly special. Generations later, I am still amazed by the enthusiasm and passion of the PlayStation community. It’s thanks to you that we’ve been able to continue to innovate and deliver better experiences. Since 1994, generations of players have inspired us to be better, to push the limits, and the results have been incredible.

Thanks from the bottom of my heart.”

Source: Sony Interactive Entertainment Street Gematsu