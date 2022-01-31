Not even with two goals ahead did he know Royal Saragossa bring a victory from Can Misses that would have been providential to put distance with the descent. The team of Juan Ignatius Martinez He amazed in the first part, but then he did not know how to fasten a very favorable score and ended up signing a tie that does not make him poor. At this point in the season and with only seven points added from the last 27 at stake, what it is about is winning, but what he really does not want Jim is to lose And, despite his statements, it is what he has been demonstrating with his decisions from the bench. He never commands a step forward.

The Ibiza used to be the fittest team in the category, with overwhelming firepower from the start of the second round, but Zaragoza came out like a rocket, with determination and without complexes, and between frank Y Petrović They left the match on track in the first half. In this period, the Aragonese team surpassed the team from Paco Jemez: He pressed decisively up front, stole and deployed at full speed and had a very high efficiency: two goals on three clear occasions.

Borja Sainz He was able to resolve the match as soon as he returned from the break, but in that action in front of the goalkeeper, Zaragoza’s initiative ended. The team gradually lost tension and Ibiza ended up putting it behind and equalizing the score in just five minutes and with half an hour to go. With the 2-2, JIM had his now classic attack of ‘prudence’, he relieved Ivan Azon and Borja Sainz for Alvaro Gimenez Y angel lopez and went on to order his team with three central defenders to defend the draw. It was about not losing, not winning.

Zaragoza, all you have to do is look at the classification, they are still in danger and I react quickly or they could find themselves with water up to their necks sooner rather than later.