We haven't seen the last of Jim Carrey in the movies. Although the actor had mentioned that Sonic the Hedgehog 2 would be his last film, since he was ready to retire, today it has been confirmed that Carrey will have a role in the third live-action film of SEGA's blue hedgehog.

A few hours ago, Paramount shared a new teaser for Sonic the Hedgehog 3where it is possible to hear Dr. Robotnik's iconic evil laugh and, moments later, Variety confirmed that Jim Carrey will reprise his role as this villain in the next blue hedgehog filmsomething that, without a doubt, will make more than one person happy.

First logo for 'SONIC 3'. In theaters this December. pic.twitter.com/6pLK971HaV — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) February 2, 2024

Let us remember that at the end of Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Robotnik was defeated by Super Sonic, and while many thought he was dead, his body was never found, leaving the door open for a possible return of the villain, as long as Carrey was available to come out of retirement to take on this role once. further. Likewise, it is important to mention that This character is directly linked to the origin of Shadow, which will have an important role in Sonic the Hedgehog 3.

Paramount has made it clear that it plans to expand the live-action Sonic universe. In addition to the third film, which will be released in December of this year, Knuckles, a spin-off series focused on this character, is also in development, which will come to Paramount+ in the future.. Unfortunately, at the moment we do not have more information about these two productions, although it is very likely that more details will emerge throughout the year.

We remind you that Sonic the Hedgehog 3 will hit theaters on December 20, 2024, and it will be interesting to see if Jim Carrey will continue acting, or if he will return to retirement after the re-release of this film. On related topics, a Shadow spin-off could also be a possibility. Likewise, SEGA announced Sonic X Shadow Generations.

Editor's Note:

I can not wait to see Sonic the Hedgehog 3 On cinemas. My biggest hope with this tape is to listen to Live and Learn. If this happens, I will be able to ignore any flaws in the film. Along with this, Jim Carrey's return to the big screen is something that also excites me.

Via: Variety