AksysGames announced that the version Nintendo Switch Of Tokyo Xanadu eX+ will arrive in the West during the month of June. At the moment the company has not yet revealed the specific release date for the game. On the other hand, however, it has announced that it will be possible to purchase via its website a box set containing the four CDs of the soundtrack.

Source: AksysGames