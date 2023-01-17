Jhon Jader Durán leaves the concentration of the Sub-20

Jhon Jáder Durán, player of the Colombia Sub-20 team, concentrated in Cali for the South American of the category, leaves the group.

This was reported this Tuesday by the Sports Department of the Colombian Football Federation and the Technical Staff of the National Team, who warn that the player will move to England to meet commitments with his new club, Aston Villa in the Premier League.

“The 19-year-old player must meet the requirements of his new team, where he will have to comply with the medical exams and legalize the work documentation,” the Federation indicated.

And he added: “Initially the FCF had agreed through its representation agency that the footballer would remain in the concentration of the Colombian National Team.”

A request

The entity pointed out that very early this Tuesday they spoke with the club, which stated that it urgently needed it.

“Because the South American Sub 20 is not played under a date Fifa and the clubs have the power to reinstate their players at the time they consider appropriate, the player must travel to meet the team’s requirement,” the statement said.

The Federation and the same player began the management against Aston Villa so that after completing the pertinent procedures of their relationship, they can obtain authorization to rejoin the group that is directed by the Technical Director Hector Cardenas and thus face the next phase of the championship that will be played in Colombia,” the statement said.

