Manchester City's Spanish international Rodrigo Hernández, 'Rodri', was named best player of the 2023 Club World Cup, whose final his team won this Friday against Fluminense (4-0).

Rodri, although he did not score a goal in the tournament, stood out for his power in the midfield of the 'Citizen' team, for his dangerous long-range shots and for his millimeter passes, such as the one he enabled Phil Foden in the final before the second goal of

City.

The Silver Ball went to his City teammate Kyle Walker, another of the standouts in Pep Guardiola's first world title as head of the English club, although a little tarnished by the fight he had at the end of the game with Felipe Melo.

Rodri, the best player in the Club World Cup.

Jhon Arias: Bronze ball in the Club World Cup

The Colombian player from Fluminense Jhon Arias was awarded the Bronze Ball for the third best player of the tournament.

Arias led the way to victory in the semi-final against the Egyptian club Al Ahly on Monday: that day, he scored a goal and hit the posts twice.

In the final, the Colombian had the clearest option to score for Fluminense in the entire game: he forced Ederson to make an excellent save after a header on a corner kick.

Colombian Jhon Arias 🇨🇴 won the Bronze Ball 🥉 of the Club World Cup. He was chosen as the third best player in the competition, behind Rodri and Kyle Walker. Chapeau! pic.twitter.com/xmH0OEzU2U — VarskySports (@VarskySports) December 22, 2023

AFP

