On December 22, the Palestinian Hamas movement called the resolution adopted by the UN Security Council (SC) regarding the Gaza Strip insufficient and not consistent with the current situation in the enclave.

“Today’s Security Council resolution calling for increased humanitarian assistance to the residents of Gaza is an insufficient step and does not meet the requirements of the catastrophic situation that has developed in the strip,” the Hamas TV channel quoted the statement as saying. Al Jazeera.

Earlier that day, the UN Security Council adopted a draft humanitarian resolution on Gaza prepared by Arab countries. It is aimed at facilitating the flow of humanitarian aid into the enclave.

In turn, the permanent representative of the Russian Federation to the world organization Vasily Nebenzya said that Russia refused to veto the UN Security Council resolution on the Middle East conflict only because of solidarity with Arab countries. According to him, the United States is promoting narrow selfish interests in the Middle East and neglects the suffering of the Palestinians.

On December 20, Israeli President Isaac Herzog announced at a meeting with ambassadors that Tel Aviv was ready to agree to another humanitarian pause in the Gaza Strip for the sake of the release of hostages captured by the Palestinian radical movement Hamas.

On December 4, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesman Daniel Hagari said that Israel continues to expand the scale of its operation against Hamas in the Gaza Strip. The truce between Israel and Hamas, which was in force on November 24, ended on December 1. Thanks to this temporary ceasefire agreement, the parties exchanged more than 200 hostages and prisoners.

The aggravation in the Middle East began on the morning of October 7, when the Hamas movement subjected Israeli territory to massive rocket fire, and also invaded the border areas in the south of the country and took hostages. On the same day, the Israeli side began to launch retaliatory strikes.