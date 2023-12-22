Director Emerald Fennell's recently released film, 'Saltburn', starring Barry Keoghan and Jacob Elordihas arrived this Friday, December 22, on the platform of Prime Video. Although the film had already been presented at festivals and screened in some theaters in the United States and the United Kingdom, it generated a stir on social networks due to its suggestive scenes of nudity and sex, which were described as uncomfortable by some viewers. Faced with criticism, the British filmmaker decided to defend her film with an unexpected response.

The plot tells the story of Oliver, a student at the University of Oxford, and his relationship with Felix, a young man from the aristocracy. Throughout that summer, they both live a series of intimate experiences in Felix's luxurious mansion. However, it was precisely these scenes that caused many viewers to reject the film.

YOU CAN SEE: Golden Globes 2024: where to watch the nominated films and series in streaming?

How did Emerald Fennell defend her film 'Saltburn'?

The 38-year-old British director, Emerald Fennell, gave an extensive interview to Backstage, addressing and defending the intense intimate scenes of her film 'Saltburn'. “I'm not at all interested in people being comfortable. “I am interested in showing a feeling.”Fennell explained at first. “It's not about being provocative; It's about investigating why certain things make us feel uncomfortable. People don't like certain moments. Many times, when you probe it, it is because they are excited', argued the director and actress, winner of the Oscar award for best original screenplay for the film 'Beautiful Vengeance' in 2021

Likewise, in another conversation he had with Variety magazine he had revealed what his main motivation was for making 'Saltburn'. “Some people scream, others complain. Some get excited, some get scared and some get angry. Some don't care. “What you want is for people to go out into the street, want to have a drink and talk about themselves,” shared.

Emerald Fennell, 38-year-old filmmaker and director of the film 'Saltburn'. Photo: The Guardian.

YOU CAN SEE: Mercado Libre: how to watch movies and series for FREE from your cell phone with its new function?

Release date, where to watch and what is the movie 'Saltburn' about?

'Salrburn' is available from Friday, December 22 on the streaming platform, Prime Video. The synopsis of the film presented by Amazon Studios says the following: “Struggling to find his place at Oxford University, student Oliver Quick is drawn into the world of the charming and aristocratic Felix Catton, who invites him to Saltburn, his eccentric family's immense mansion, for a summer that will never be forgotten..