After his successful video clip “La excuse”, which has almost reached three million views on YouTube, Jefferson Mogollon Chaucabetter known as Jey Army, continues to produce and, last Thursday, April 29, he released his song “Valentine” on all digital platforms.

This song is in honor of Valentine , a 19-year-old boy from the neighborhood of Castilla (Callao), whose mother died when he was born, due to a blood disease. Her father blamed him for her death.

Despite this, the young man never gave up in the face of adversity. “Daring, as many of us knew him, well, there was no harm in stopping his happiness to play soccer or be in the corner and bait his friends,” said Army.

However, Valentín passed away on November 12, 2021, due to the same illness as his mother before his 20th birthday.

“He left a huge void in those of us who knew him , he will always be remembered for being a fighter. This theme is a tribute to all the people who do not follow the standards of happiness that are imposed on us, the ways in which they relate, exchange and coexist collectively in their environment”, said the musician.

And it is that Jey Army is quite clear about its direction in the urban genre and hand in hand with Monumental Music, which promotes talent in the port of Chalaco because there is a lot of crime, they take music to all the neighborhoods of Callao in order to get it to join and live in harmony.

“Life is not easy, but you have to fight day by day, find your way and if you fall down, get up, because only the brave face their problems and stand out. I am really grateful to Monumental Music because it is a bridge for young people, since the project offers unity between neighborhoods and carries a message of social awareness”, he pointed out.