Former US President Barack Obama released a statement this Tuesday (May 3, 2022) criticizing the preliminary version of the report by Minister Samuel Alito, of the US Supreme Court, which he considers to overturn the right to abortion in the country. The text is also signed by former first lady Michelle Obama.

“We are asking you to join the activists who have been sounding the alarm on this issue for years – and take action. The consequences of this decision would be a blow not just to women, but to all of us who believe that in a free society, there are limits to how much government can invade our personal lives.” said Barack and Michelle in the text.

On Monday night (May 2nd), the digital newspaper politico.com released which the majority of the court considers to overturn the current understanding of Roe v. Wade – and published a leaked draft of that opinion, written by Alito.

The President of the Supreme Court of the country, John Roberts, confirmed on this 3rd (3.May) the authenticity of the leaked document, but that it did not represent the final decision of the court.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (Democrats – New York) has promised to hold a vote on codifying abortion rights in federal law.

Read the Obamas’ full statement: