A Jewish detainee may not be placed in a multi-person cell, as long as he does not have his own microwave there. This was determined by the appeals committee after the detainee lodged a complaint against the director of the penitentiary in Roermond. The man prepares kosher food and his cellmate does not.
#Jewish #detainee #share #microwave #cellmate
