Once the winter pass market is over and it is mid-February 2022, we make an evaluation of the most expensive soccer players abroad on the European continent, valued in the market according to the specialized portal Transfermarkt.
In other words, in the following list we show you which are the soccer players who play outside Europe who are better valued in the market.
It should be clarified that Julian Alvarez is valued at €23 millionbut it will not be taken into account in the count, since he belongs to Manchester City and at the end of this season his assignment with River Plate will end.
The Argentine youth striker, barely 19 years old, emerged from the basic forces of Independiente and has recently been signed by FC Dallas until the end of 2025.
The benchmark for the Venezuelan national team is one of the best strikers in Major League Soccer, he is currently 28 years old and since 2017 he left Europe to come to the United States with the Atlanta United where he has become a scorer with more than 100 goals.
The 25-year-old Brazilian attacking midfielder left Europe for Saudi Arabia with the Al-Hillalafter having passed through Portugal, Germany and England.
At 19 years of age, the youthful youth player from Colón has positioned himself as one of the jewels of Argentina, the player has already been sought after by several foreign clubs, which is why he has a lot of potential for the future.
The attacking midfielder Atletico Mineiro He is 23 years old and a little over a year ago he left his country to play in Brazil and his contract with the club expires until the end of 2025.
The historic Colombian soccer player abandoned the European dream and joined the Al-Rayyan SC of Qatari football in the summer of 2021 and at 30 years of age he is still enough to be in the top 10.
The youth attacker and canterano of the palm trees He is just 19 years old and has a contract until the summer of 2026, he is already considered an important piece within the Brazilian team.
The 21-year-old youth midfielder emerged from palm trees in 2020 and since then he is considered a good future prospect and has a contract until the end of 2024.
The 24-year-old Uruguayan defensive midfielder has been part of the millionaire team since the summer of 2017, his contract ends until the end of this year.
The 27-year-old Uruguayan striker has been playing Brazilian football for seven years between Cruzeiro Y flamingo and has a contract in the latter until the end of 2026.
The 22-year-old Brazilian defensive midfielder is part of the palm trees from 2020 to date and in two years as a professional he is already one of the best valued footballers in the world outside of Europe.
The Brazilian midfielder has been playing in Chinese football for more than four years with the Shanghai SIPGafter his good time at Chelsea and at 30 years of age, he is in the top 5 of the best valued footballers outside of Europe.
The defensive midfielder palm trees He is barely 20 years old and has recently just renewed his contract with the Brazilian team until the summer of 2026.
The Argentine soccer player is the recent new signing of the Atlanta United of Major League Soccer, the 20-year-old attacking midfielder left Vélez Sarsfield for his first experience in foreign soccer, and to top it off, he is the most expensive signing of an MLS club, after the Five Stripes they will pay $16 million for him.
Gabriel Barbosabetter known as ‘Gabigol‘ is the most expensive footballer outside of European football, belonging to flamingo from Brazil the Brazilian striker is one of the best strikers of the Verdeamarelha at just 25 years of age.
