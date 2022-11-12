The New York Court issued a document in which it withdraws the charges against Seuxis Pausias Hernández Solarte, better known by the alias of Jesus Santrichthe guerrilla leader of the extinct Farc-EP, who would have been killed in combat in the Zulia state of Venezuela in May 2021.

Apparently, Santrich would have died this yearAt least that’s what the file reports, which pardons him for four crimes.

A few weeks ago, the United States government had requested evidence from Colombia about the guerrilla’s death. Judge for the Southern District of New York, valeria capronimade the request, knowing the version that the death had been on May 17, 2021, as announced at the time by former Colombian President Iván Duque.

Unofficially, as reported by US media, it was learned that the only evidence they had was a fingerprintobtained after the same men who worked for Santrich murdered him and cut off a phalanx, specifically the little finger of his right hand.

In a video from 2019 (photo) several of the former guerrilla chiefs, now dead, announced their rearmament.

The deadline had been set until November 10 to prove the reason for the death, in addition to the fact that after that date the information could be made public, and although it is unknown how the death was verified, in the North American sentence known in the last hours points out in detail that Santrich’s death occurred in May 2022, that is, a year after what had been announced.

The annex, leaked by journalist Joshua Goodman, from the Associated Presspoints out that four charges were dropped from Santrich: conspiracy for narco-terrorism, conspiracy to import cocaine, possession of weapons and explosive devices, in addition to conspiring to use them.

The two-page document indicates that the criminal proceedings that were being carried out against the guerrilla leader were suspended.

US prosecutors drop charges on former FARC leader Jesus Santrich, saying he died in May 2022. (Never mind that Colombia’s government said he was killed in a May 2021 bombing) pic.twitter.com/kQOTfdvTGm — Joshua Goodman (@APjoshgoodman) November 10, 2022

“Because the defendant died while this case was pending and therefore before a final sentence was issued, the government respectfully requested that a warrant be issued. withdraw from the legal process as to the defendant with respect to the indictment,” the document read.

The US justice required it because he was allegedly part of a criminal group called ‘La Familia’, a drug trafficking organization whose objective was to send drugs to that country from Colombia.

In addition, he would have had links with the Mexican cartels, which were in charge of logistics, establishing links and other tasks, which continued to be carried out once the peace agreements were signed.

This, according to the US media, was apparently the reason why the then attorney general, Nestor Humberto Martinezhad ordered his recapture in 2019, which triggered the subsequent escape of the guerrilla, along with what was later configured as the creation of the Second Marquetalia.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING