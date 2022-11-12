Jaguar Land Rover aims to secure a quality and technologically advanced semiconductor supply chain, to meet future challenges but above all to ensure updated products for the electric of the future. The partnership announced by the British group with WolfspeedInc. which will provide the company with the latest generation microchips, guaranteeing a certain autonomy for the production of its models.

Wolfspeed’s advanced technology will be used specifically in the vehicle inverter, managing the transfer of power from the battery to the electric motors. The first Range Rover vehicles with this advanced technology they will be available from 2024 and on the new all-electric Jaguar brand, the following year. The partnership builds on the relationship between Wolfspeed and the winning Jaguar TCS Racing team, which competes in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, where advanced silicon carbide technology has been used to accelerate efficiency and track performance. The agreement is the latest in Jaguar Land Rover’s program to establish strategic partnerships with industry leaders for its future vehicles, an expression of modern luxury: in February 2022, Jaguar Land Rover announced a partnership with NVIDIA, focused on systems advanced and software-defined automated driving for next-generation vehicles, starting in 2025.

“Ours is an already consolidated relationship, having collaborated with the Jaguar TCS Racing team over the last five seasons – commented Thierry Bolloré, CEO of Jaguar Land Rover – By transforming this relationship into a strategic partnership as part of our Reimagine strategy, we can integrate Wolfspeed’s advanced silicon carbide technology into our next generation electric vehicles, offering our customers extended range and performance capabilities. ”

The partnership agreement sees Jaguar Land Rover participate in the Wolfspeed Assurance of Supply Program, to ensure the supply of this technology for future electric vehicle manufacturing needs. This will allow for greater visibility and control over Jaguar Land Rover’s future supply chain and is critical to the company’s new approach to the value chain of operations and supply chain under the leadership of Barbara Bergmeier, Executive Director of Industrial Operations. Wolfspeed’s world-leading technology powers electric propulsion systems across the voltage spectrum from 400V to 800V. Silicon Carbide Power Device Solutions will be manufactured at Wolfspeed’s Mohawk Valley factory in Marcy, New York , which opened in April 2022 as the largest 200mm silicon carbide chip plant in the world. The fully automated plant greatly expands the capacity of Wolfspeed silicon carbide technologies, which will meet the growing demand for production of electric vehicles and other advanced technology sectors around the world.