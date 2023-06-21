Jesús Presa, until now director of communication, institutional relations and social impact of the Renault Group Iberia, leaves the company after 34 years with the company. As reported by the company, the manager’s departure is due to personal reasons, and he has decided to undertake new projects starting next month.

Jesús Presa has a degree in Information Sciences from the Complutense University of Madrid and has a postgraduate degree in Business Management and Marketing from ICADE.

Linked to the Renault Group since 1989, he became Director of Communications as head of Economic and Social Press and in 1993 became head of Press for Renault in Spain. In 1999 he was appointed director of the Renault subsidiary on General Yagüe / Concha Espina street and later director of REAGROUP Alcalá, both in Madrid. In 2005 he was appointed Director of Communication of the Renault Group in Spain and from February 1, 2021 he was the Director of Communication, Social Impact and Public Affairs.

All issues related to communication and model launches of the brand in Spain have been under his responsibility during all these years. During the first 15 years at Renault, he has been responsible for directing its communication, adding up to now to his responsibilities the management of Social Impact and Public Affairs.

After the departure of Jesús Presa, his department is divided into two: communication and institutional relations. The position of communication director will be occupied by Mercedes García, and that of institutional relations by Ignacio Rodrígeuz-Solano.

Mercedes García assumed the position of communication director of the Renault Group in Spain in 2021, a position that she will leave on July 1.

Ignacio Rodríguez-Solano has been at the company since September 2022 at the head of the institutional relations department, reporting to Jesús Presa until July 1, when he will occupy the new position.

Both Mercedes and Ignacio will have to report directly to the CEO of Renault Group Iberia, Josep Maria Recasens.