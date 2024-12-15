The crux of the matter with language is that it’s easy to make promises. The same thing happened to Augsburg central defender Keven Schlotterbeck, who initially spoke eloquently about the reasons for the defeat after the 2-0 defeat against Leverkusen. Bayer are doing it “really well, you have to be highly concentrated for 95 minutes, with one movement they can easily outplay you. Nevertheless, we did well for long stretches today, but it doesn’t help, we lost. And that’s the – the whole crux of the matter.”

You don’t have to beat around the bush for long and beat around the golden calf: Not every attempt to throw in a catchphrase works – the dog won’t bite the thread, and we’ve known this since Berthold “Ernie” Heisterkamp from the series Stromberg (“I wouldn’t let that grow a gray head,” “First it’s hü, then it’s again, um, no more hü”). However, it is questionable whether Schlotterbeck will make it into the ranks of famous footballer slips from Fritz Walter (“The paramedics immediately invaded me”) to Loddar Matthäus (“We just can’t put the sand in our heads now”). He deserved it, as the BR reporter proved, who couldn’t say “Ok, all right, thank you” without laughing. But unfortunately it only happened at FC Augsburg.

You don’t have to crystallize the Schlotterbeck thing anyway. Ultimately, you can use the sayings like Pastor Assmann, who is also known from Stromberg. He did it like Pastor Nolte, and he always did it the way he wanted.