FAZ Podcast for Germany

“The AfD will win the absolute majority in the next election”

03.09.2024, 17:06 Reading time: 1 min.

From the “FAZ Podcast for Germany live” in front of an audience in Frankfurt: The former Thuringian CDU leader Mike Mohring explains his election defeat against an AfD candidate, the book author Anne Rabe talks about exclusion and recipes for dealing with right-wing extremists.