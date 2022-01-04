Jessica Selassie is one of the competitors of this edition of Big Brother Vip. She entered with her sisters Clarissa And Lulu first as the only competitor. Then over the weeks the GF decided to divide them by making them single competitors. The story of the three sisters is very ambiguous. The three are said to be great-grandchildren of the last Ethiopian emperor Hailè Selassiè and currently live in Rome. A past, however, that someone has questioned.

They live their lives between luxury and glitz and before entering the house they were unknown to most people. The only one of the three sisters who had already had television experiences was her own Jessica thanks to the participation in Riccanza, reality show in which he met Tommaso Zorzi and Elettra Lamborghini.

Source: web

On that occasion it was very different from how we see it today. In fact, comparing the photos from before and now it is possible to notice important changes in the look but also in the aesthetic canons. The princess has always denied having undergone cosmetic treatments, so most likely the change is due to the years.

Until a few years ago it was all about casual looks and slightly more marked make-up on the eyes, while today it is decidedly more sophisticated. We used to see her with teenage piercings and flashy looks. Now at the age of 25 she has changed her way of dressing by opening up to more formal looks.

The thing that many are wondering when seeing the before and after photos is whether she has had her lips redone. In fact, the lips would appear fuller, but this should only be a natural change as she herself has always admitted that she has never used surgery. Lipsticks and makeup would be the only tricks she uses to make her lips look bigger.