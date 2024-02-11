Last Saturday, February 10, the brand new champions of Mexican soccer: the Eagles of Americaled by André Jardine, visited the León stadium field, for the duel corresponding to matchday six of the Clausura 2024 tournament, against the Green Bellies of the Lion.
They suffered more than they thought, and yet, already in the compensation, Jonathan: the 'Cabecita' Rodríguez scored from eleven steps and gave the victory to the azulcrema squad, which had already gone three games without being able to win.
On Wednesday, February 14, at 9:15 p.m., América will host Real Estelí on the Azteca stadium field, for the duel corresponding to the second leg of the first round. Let us remember that in the first leg those from Coapa fell 2-1, so they are obliged to win in order to advance to the round of 16 of the CONCACAF Champions League.
Against León, André Jardine lined up with Malagón in goal, a defensive line of four, made up of Reyes, Lichnovsky, Cáceres and Caldeón. Jonathan Dos Santos and Álvaro Fidalgo in midfield, open Zendejas and Brian Rodríguez, Diego Valdés as midfielder and forward Julián Quiñones.
For the return duel against Real Estelí, André Jardine is expected to make a couple of changes to the starting eleven to complete the comeback and advance to the round of 16 of the CONCACAF Champions League.
Goalie: L. Malagón
Defending: I. Reyes, R. Juárez, S. Cáceres, C. Calderón
Half: J. Dos Santos, Á. Fidalgo, D. Valdés
Lead: S. Reyes, J. Quiñones, A. Martínez
