He gives them his support. Jessica Newton referred to the comments that revolve around the future marriage between her daughter, Cassandra Sanchez De Lamadrid and Deyvis Orosco. The interpreter asked the organizer of beauty pageants for the hand of her eldest daughter on two occasions, but they have not yet reached the altar, which caused strong criticism and various rumors from television hosts, such as Magaly Medina and Rodrigo Gonzalez.

What did Jessica Newton say?

the owner of Miss Peru He stood up for Cassandra and Deyvis, denying that there is some kind of crisis between the two, despite the support of “Magaly TV, the Firm” from last year, where the singer was seen spending 11 hours in a sauna.

“Marriage does not ensure happinessThere are many cohabiting couples in our country who are very happy and also couples who live together all over the world because they so choose. No one has to marry to ensure anything, one marries for love”assured the former beauty queen.

On the other hand, Newton pointed out that even she used to live with her current husband before getting married and that this was the secret to the success of their long relationship.

“I am 21 years old with my husband and before I lived with him to be completely sure that he was the man with whom I wanted to share my life and be the father of my children,” revealed Jessica.

In addition, she was surprised by many comments and memes that make fun of the couple’s long engagement: “The fact that they question me about whether or not they are going to get married… catches my attention. The only truth is that they are super in love, that I am happy with my son-in-law and that when I arrive at my daughter’s house with Deyvis, I feel happiness from the moment I walk through the door, so they can get married when they want to get married, but the love, union and respect they have is not never lose it.”