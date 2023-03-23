Sonic Origins Plusan updated version of the Sonic Origins already available on all consoles and on PC since last July, is coming in the month of June 2023according to a news story mistakenly leaked by ComicBook.com and reported by VGC extension And GoNintendo before it was cancelled. The title had already been classified in Korea last month and with this leak it seems to have become a certainty.

According to the source, Sonic Origins Plus it will come as a bundle at a price of €39.99 with the base game and all DLC, both in physical and digital versions. Existing Sonic Origins owners will be able to purchase the upgrade separately for $9.99.

Plus version will add Amy Rose as a playable character in existing titles, Sonic the Hedgehog, Sonic 2, Sonic 3 & Knuckles and Sonic CDWhile Knuckles will become playable in Sonic CD. Furthermore, the highlight seems to be the inclusion of all e 12 games of Sonic developed for the portable console Game Gearor the following:

Sonic the Hedgehog

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Sonic Chaos

Dr Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine

sonic drift

Sonic Spinball

Sonic the Hedgehog: Triple Trouble

sonic drift 2

Tails’ Sky Patrol

Tails Adventure

Sonic Labyrinth

Sonic Blast

The news has not yet been confirmed by SEGA, but we expect an official announcement in the coming days.

Sonic Origins is available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC and presumably the Plus version will be too.

Source: comic book Street Nintendo Life