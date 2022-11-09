Jessica Newton It was pronounced after Magaly Medina issued the ampay of Deyvis Orosco leaving a sauna late at night. The driver launched harsh criticism against Cassandra Sánchez’s boyfriend after discovering that they offered tantric massages in said place.

In this regard, the former beauty queen assured that she was psyched to ignore the driver’s words so that they do not affect her. She was consulted on the subject and assured that she was not “mortified” by the video.

“ Nothing about her mortifies me anymore has shown me, in recent months, that it has no limits, so I have prepared myself for everything”, he said.

After the images were spread, the cumbiambero reappeared with the model on social networks, letting himself be seen happy inside a vehicle.

“Never forget that you reap what you sow, continue to be light, but above all happy. Happy Tuesday!” he wrote. Cassandra in the post.

This was the ampay of Deyvis Orosco

Grupo Nectar leader Deyvis Orosco spent nearly 11 hours in a sauna offering tantric massages. The singer is engaged to Cassandra Sánchez De Lamadrid, daughter of Jessica Newton.

The ‘Bomboncito de la cumbia’ was captured by the cameras of “Magaly TV, la firma” in the early hours of the morning at the local Thai Club Spa in San Isidro.

Cassandra Sánchez and Deyvis Orosco spoke after the singer’s alleged ampay. Photo: Capture ATV/Instagram Cassandra Sánchez

According to the report, he arrived at the venue on the afternoon of Friday, November 4, and left on the morning of November 5 at 2:47 am The interpreter did not give any statements.

Magaly criticizes Deyvis Orosco

The “Urraca” attacked the cumbiambero after being caught in a sauna. She questioned that Johnny Orosco’s son would spend it with her family after the ampay.

“That is a matter of respect and consideration for the other person. Don’t laugh so hard because he’s not honoring the commitment,” she said.

Magaly does not believe in the happiness of Cassandra Sánchez de Lamadrid and Deyvis Orozco after the singer’s ‘ampay’ in a sauna. Photo: Composition La República/ATV Capture/Cassandra Sánchez de Lamadrid/Instagram

Magaly questions Deyvis and Cassandra

After seeing them together after the ampay, Magaly Medina He did not hesitate to question the couple.

“Does the double ring you have given him signify respect? Sometimes the rings mean nothing. The commitment goes beyond what the man can give you physically, “exclaimed the driver.