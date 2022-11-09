Formula 1 | Michael Schumacher’s 2003 Ferrari was sold for a record amount

The previous F1 auction record was set by a Ferrari driven by Schumacher: the F2001 model was sold for $7.5 million in 2017.

Formula seven-time world champion of the No. 1s Michael Schumacher won his record sixth championship in the 2003 season, and the Ferrari he drove that season has been auctioned in Geneva for 13 million Swiss francs, or about 13.2 million euros.

“This amazing car has achieved a record price for a modern F1 car,” auction house Sotheby’s said after the sale of the F2003-GA car.

The previous F1 auction record was set by a Ferrari driven by Schumacher: the F2001 model was sold for $7.5 million in 2017.

The winning shout was made over the phone by a person whose identity was not revealed. The bidding took more than 40 minutes, and the result far exceeded the price estimate (9.5 million Swiss francs) set by trading time.

Schumacher drove the car sold on Wednesday in nine races, and he won five of them in the 2003 season. Also in the championship-deciding Japanese GP, the German legend drove the now sold cars. Schumacher won the 2003 championship by two points Kimi Räikkönen.