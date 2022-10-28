Jessica Morlacchi, the former Gazosa singer, victim of Memo Remigi’s harassment live, breaks the silence during the preview of the episode of “Oggi è Un Altro Giorno” last October 21st. “I am very sorry and at least expected an immediate apology. Not that he invented lies, ”the woman said in a reply collected by Corriere della Sera. A reconstruction that denies what was leaked by Remigi himself, who had denied being suspended from the program talking about a check-up due to his old age that had actually forced him to leave.

For the gesture captured by the cameras during the broadcast conducted by Serena Bortone, the singer and former TV presenter was fired by Rai. The note from Viale Mazzini is categorical: “Rai has terminated the contract which provided for the participation of the artist Memo Remigi in the program“ Today is another day ”broadcast on Rai1. Following a behavior in violation of the Company’s Code of Ethics, the Day Time Management had already decided on Saturday 22 October to suspend attendance in the program that was communicated to the interested party. The stable Commission for the Company’s Code of Ethics has confirmed the violation of the rules ”.

In the interviews he gave after the case exploded, he spoke of a “package” given as a “sign of good luck to the broadcast.” Remigi invited Morlacchi to explain to the public “that we have always played like this, joked, put our working relationships on the joke to make them even more pleasant” in order not to make him pass as a “lusty old man”.