Home page World

Of: Patrick Mayer

Split

How will the weather be in November? As warm as some in October? Or is the first snow coming between the Bavarian Forest, the Bavarian Alps and the Allgäu? A weather map provides the first answers.

Munich – The summer was very dry, there was no precipitation at times. Some people look forward to winter with excitement. How will be the weather? For craftsmen and home builders, for example, it is not insignificant when the first snow comes. Winter sports enthusiasts also want to make their plans for cross-country skiing, alpine skiing and ski tours more concrete. You should all be interested in the answer to the question of when the first flakes will fall. There are first answers to and forecasts on this question.

Weather in November: temperatures probably in the usual average

“The trends for November are still showing us a mixed picture. On the one hand, there is a significant temperature excess in the experimental forecasts of the American weather service NOAA, which is currently 1 to 3 degrees for the month as a whole,” explains Wetter.de-Meteorologist Björn Alexander. On the other hand, according to Alexander, other weather models calculate lower temperatures, which are not unusual for November.

From Winterberg in North Rhine-Westphalia to the Erzgebirge in Saxony to the Bavarian Alps: the forecast for the first snow in November in Germany. © Screenshot wetter.de

After partly warm temperatures in October, a trend reversal could soon follow throughout Germany. “The majority of weather computers want the weather to change as early as the first few days of November. Accordingly, the extremely warm air that is now reaching us from northern Africa is likely to be replaced by westerly to north-westerly winds,” explains Alexander. The result: more clouds, cooler temperatures and rain. Overall, according to his forecast, November should be on average wet in many parts of the country.

First snow in November? In the higher elevations it should snow from the middle of the month

And the snow? It will therefore come from mid-November in the mountains between Winterberg in NRW, the Ore Mountains in Saxony, the Bavarian Alps and the Allgäu and the Feldberg in the Black Forest.

“First of all, according to the current status, flakes only mix in on the highest mountains. The temperatures and the snow line in the sometimes turbulent weather kitchen in the first half of November will still fluctuate quite a bit,” predicts the meteorologist. At the end of November it will become clearer. It is based on the European weather model, according to which temperatures in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, for example, should drop to around freezing point at the turn of the month between November and December. Permafrost is becoming the norm again in the mornings in mountainous regions. Which is also not unusual for this time of year.

Snow from mid-November? The weather trend for Garmisch-Partenkirchen in the Bavarian Alps. © Screenshot Wetter.de

Weather forecast for the end of November: snow even in flatter parts of the country – severe frost

Even in the lowlands and flatter parts of the country, it can snow temporarily at the end of November. With sometimes severe frost around minus ten degrees at higher altitudes, it is said Wetter.de further. So looks like a perfectly normal winter, and not another continuation of the almost summer-like warm period. (pm)