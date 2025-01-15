Jessica Goicochea has started the beginning of the year in a big way, Since several weeks ago the media suspected a possible relationship between the model and the athlete Manu Moreno, when they were seen together for the first time in Malaga. And, indeed, on January 12 it was confirmed that both are the new couple this winter.

Recently, ‘the influencer’ published photos of her Christmas holidays on the beaches of Balialong with the Spanish rugby team player and her closest friends. Without a doubt, a perfect time to recharge your batteries and start the year 2025.

“Super blessed by how this year has started, vibrating super high,” the Catalan wrote in her ‘post’ on her Instagram account with more than 1 million followers. In the photos we have been able to appreciate the best moments, that is why He surprised us with the micro bikini that will be the favorite to wear in the summer.

Jessica Goicochea impresses with the microbikini for women with different breast sizes

Goicochea influences several areas of fashion and beauty, for this reason it went ahead and left us the clues to dazzle on the coasts during the hottest season of the year. At the same time, she is also recognized for her charisma, proof of which is the thousands of likes and comments, such as: “Spectacular Barbie”, “From Another Planet” and “Cuanta Vibra” and Guapa”.

The details did not go unnoticed, so much so that we saw the businesswoman show off her exercised body and spectacular tan, wearing a Black ‘bandeau’ micro bikini, strapless and with detail in the central part. A great look perfect to enjoy the sea and hot days.





Why will these bikinis be a trend in 2025?

This type of garment that exposes the shoulders and waist, also called ‘bandeau’ bikinis, is a model that has become a trend in recent years. This is because they are designed to enhance the chest area with a fitted cut. Basically, the secret is in the pads that are on the two cups, some removable or adjustable, so that they adjust to different sizes and shapes.

Where to buy and how much does Jessica’s bikini cost?

On the website of the Goi brand, known for being Jessica’s bikini brand, we can find in its catalog the ‘top’ It features a ring on the front and a secure clasp closure on the back. He price is 25 euros.

To complement, the panties made with an ecological fabricor offers a barely-there feel that’s perfect for sunbathing with minimal tan lines. The price is 23 euros.

